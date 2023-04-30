Positively Georgia
Portion of Roswell Road in Sandy Springs closed after tree fell

A portion of Roswell Road in Sandy Springs is closed after a tree fell.
A portion of Roswell Road in Sandy Springs is closed after a tree fell.(Sandy Springs Police Department)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 7:18 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A portion of a busy road in Sandy Springs has closed after inclement weather caused a tree to fall onto the road on Sunday morning.

According to Sandy Springs police officials, southbound lanes and one northbound lane of Roswell Road are temporarily closed between Northridge Road and Northridge Road crossing.

Motorists should seek alternate routes if possible.

Officials have not said when they expect to reopen the road.

