Portion of Roswell Road in Sandy Springs closed after tree fell

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A portion of a busy road in Sandy Springs has closed after inclement weather caused a tree to fall onto the road on Sunday morning.

According to Sandy Springs police officials, southbound lanes and one northbound lane of Roswell Road are temporarily closed between Northridge Road and Northridge Road crossing.

Motorists should seek alternate routes if possible.

Southbound lanes and one northbound lane of Roswell Rd are temporarily closed due to a fallen tree. The closure is between Northridge Rd and Northridge Crossing. pic.twitter.com/w3wbKEAYae — Sandy Springs Police (@SandySprings_PD) April 30, 2023

Officials have not said when they expect to reopen the road.

