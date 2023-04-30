Taylor Swift makes “generous donation” to Atlanta Community Food Bank

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -The Taylor Swift takeover in downtown Atlanta has gone pretty smoothly so far. Saturday marked day two of three sold out concerts for Swift. It turns out this tour stop is doing more for the community than just bringing in some business, but Swift is helping the community too.

Leaders with Atlanta Community Food Bank said Swift has made a “generous contribution” to the organization. They said they received a call from her team on Friday morning.

Officials with the organization said they aren’t able to share the amount but said Swift’s donation will go a long way.

“Taylor Swift’s support to us was unsolicited. We were really pleasantly surprised to get that phone call from her team. We understand that she’s been making similar kinds of contributions to food banks across the country, as she visits different communities and we know that’s having a big difference, making a big difference in all of these communities where she’s helping out,” said Kyle Waide, CEO at the Atlanta Community Food Bank.

This donation comes at a time where the non-profit has been working hard to feed families.

“We’re seeing the same number of families today, that we did during the pandemic, and lines are just really long at food pantries across our community,” Waide said. “We are facing really high demand and it’s at a time when the overall food supply chain is very tight and so our inventory levels are impacted by that,” he said. “We are buying lots of food right now to help make up the difference. We’re spending close to $2 million dollars a month, to buy food and so financial support from the community is so critical right now to help us continue to meet that need,” he said.

Swifties were happy to hear about the donation made to help in the fight against hunger.

“I think that’s really awesome. I think people are hurting with all the inflation and they just need a little help with food,” Lindsay Boreham said. “Feeding the babies is a great idea,” she said.

Some Swift fans from Tampa, Florida said she made a big donation there recently.

“We just read the news in Tampa that she donated 125,000 meals for the local Tampa community, and apparently every city tour, she’s always donated a generous amount to local charities.

Waide said the request for help here is more present.

“The impact of the acceleration of inflation that’s been going on for the last year and a half has essentially return to us the same level of need that we saw at the height of the pandemic,” Waide said.

He said the gift will be put to work right away.

“Taylor Swift’s donation will help us get more food to more families when they need it the most. I’m sure we will be putting it to work right away. We’re seeing very high demand, so we’ve got to go out and continue to get more and more food every day to help families out. So, this contribution will be put to work right away and will really help us make a difference immediately,” Waide added.

“Now is the time when we need that help. We hope others will be inspired by Taylor Swift’s generosity and help us go out and get the food we need to help families today,” he said.

To see how you can help the organization financially, or volunteer your time, click here.

