Two separate crashes under investigation in Marietta

MARIETTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two separate crashes are under investigation in Marietta, according to police officials.

Emergency crews responded to a rollover crash on I-75 South involving a Georgia Power bucket truck around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday. According to police, no serious injuries were reported in this crash.

Multiple lanes were blocked as crews worked to clear the roadway, officials added.

The “crash started as a single vehicle rollover, which led to a subsequent crash involving multiple vehicles,” Marietta police officials said.

Georgia Power bucket truck rollover crash (Marietta Police Department) (Marietta Police Department)

Georgia Power bucket truck rollover crash (Marietta Police Department) (Marietta Police Department)

At 3:04 a.m., emergency crews responded to a crash around I-75 North near Delk Road, according to Marietta police officials.

Marietta police officials said, “preliminary indications are that a driver lost control, spun out, and came to a stop in the middle of the interstate. That driver exited their vehicle and both the vehicle and the driver were struck by at least one other motorist.” The driver was rushed to an area hospital. The current extent of their injuries is unknown at this time, officials said.

The crashes remain under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.