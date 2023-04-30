Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Volunteer donates to 50 families displaced by Austell fire

Volunteer donates to 50 families displaced by Austell fire
By Tori Cooper
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 8:03 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - 50 families who lost everything in a Cobb County fire are getting some relief from an emergency donation drive held by volunteers Saturday.

Volunteers passed out clothing donations to residents displaced by last Thursday’s fire at the Lake Crossing Apartment complex in Austell.

Fire crews worked to put out the flames, but crews told Atlanta News First at the scene, the apartment was an older building and the fire spread quickly, and ultimately the building was a total loss.

Sheena Smith is a military veteran who told Atlanta News First that she is still trying to rebuild her life since the fire happened.

“There are things I can’t get back, things my grandmother passed to me, my mother passed to me, things that I have worked hard for,” Sheena Smith said.

Meanwhile, Devin Jaielle Iverson, told Atlanta News First that she felt called to organize the donation event after hearing what happened to families at the apartment.

“When I heard that someone in the community was in need, it wasn’t even a second thought. I put it on my calendar, gathered up things to bring, and got up this morning and came on out,” Devin Jaielle Iverson said.

Some residents claim the sprinklers and smoke alarms never went off.

The fire department is still investigating the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Home of the NFL football Atlanta Falcons and the MLS soccer team, Atlanta United, the...
Know Before You Go! Taylor Swift, Janet Jackson shows
Outdoor burning
Burn ban goes into effect May 1 in 54 Georgia counties
Donnie’s scores 63; Perry St. Chophouse earns 100
Restaurant Report Card: Donnie’s scores 63; Perry St. Chophouse earns 100
Maurice Jimmerson
Why has this Georgia man been behind bars for 10 years awaiting trial?
Homicide at 1300 Indian Trail Lilburn Road
Officials identify fatal shooting victim in Gwinnett County

Latest News

Family of 35-year-old Lashawn Thompson who was found, dead in his Fulton County Jail cell .
Family of inmate ‘eaten alive’ by bed bugs demands Fulton Co,. Sheriff’s resignation
Volunteer donates to 50 families displaced by Austell fire
Stone Mountain
Protesters express opposition to Confederate memorial service held at Stone Mountain Park
Protesters express opposition to Confederate memorial service held at Stone Mountain Park