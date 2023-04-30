Volunteer donates to 50 families displaced by Austell fire

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - 50 families who lost everything in a Cobb County fire are getting some relief from an emergency donation drive held by volunteers Saturday.

Volunteers passed out clothing donations to residents displaced by last Thursday’s fire at the Lake Crossing Apartment complex in Austell.

Fire crews worked to put out the flames, but crews told Atlanta News First at the scene, the apartment was an older building and the fire spread quickly, and ultimately the building was a total loss.

Sheena Smith is a military veteran who told Atlanta News First that she is still trying to rebuild her life since the fire happened.

“There are things I can’t get back, things my grandmother passed to me, my mother passed to me, things that I have worked hard for,” Sheena Smith said.

Meanwhile, Devin Jaielle Iverson, told Atlanta News First that she felt called to organize the donation event after hearing what happened to families at the apartment.

“When I heard that someone in the community was in need, it wasn’t even a second thought. I put it on my calendar, gathered up things to bring, and got up this morning and came on out,” Devin Jaielle Iverson said.

Some residents claim the sprinklers and smoke alarms never went off.

The fire department is still investigating the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.