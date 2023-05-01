Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

2 men charged with burglary in connection to Hall County middle school theft

Mugshot: James Rickey Young (left) and James Randolph Reynolds (right)
Mugshot: James Rickey Young (left) and James Randolph Reynolds (right)(Hall County Sheriff's Office)
By Mariya Murrow
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two men accused of stealing from East Hall Middle School have been arrested, Hall County Sheriff’s Office confirms.

James Rickey Young, 69 and James Randolph Reynolds, 59 are facing second-degree burglary charges in connection with two incidents at the school.

According to investigators, Young stole a number of items from the campus greenhouse before returning the next day to steal more. Among the items was a pressure washer and tiller.

At some point during the theft, authorities say Young left some of the stolen items on one of the school’s benches. That same night, he returned with Reynolds to retrieve them.

On April 28, both men were identified as suspects in the case. They were taken into custody and arrested on May 1.

Young faces additional charges of felony possession after deputies say they found 5 grams of methamphetamine on him at the time of his arrest.

The stolen pressure washer has been recovered. Hall County officials are still searching for the tiller and other items reported stolen.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms says a stray bullet hit her family's home
Former Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms says a bullet hit family home
File graphic of an ambulance.
24-year-old dies in crash on I-75 in Atlanta
Taylor Swift kicks off US Eras Tour at Super Bowl stadium.
Taylor Swift makes “generous donation” to Atlanta Community Food Bank
Kacey Williams
Former Carroll Co. medical technician fights for her life after suffering multiple seizures
Family of 35-year-old Lashawn Thompson who was found, dead in his Fulton County Jail cell.
Family of inmate ‘eaten alive’ by bed bugs demands Fulton Co. Sheriff’s resignation

Latest News

detour sign
Portion of metro Atlanta road to close due to removal of a tree
Georgia mother charged with DUI after crash, kids rushed to hospital
Georgia mother charged with DUI after crashing with kids in the car
Rapper Young Thug appears in court
YSL attorney giving public defender council more time to address pay
Tax expert shares alternatives if you miss the deadline.
First round of Georgia tax refund checks issued