2 men charged with burglary in connection to Hall County middle school theft

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two men accused of stealing from East Hall Middle School have been arrested, Hall County Sheriff’s Office confirms.

James Rickey Young, 69 and James Randolph Reynolds, 59 are facing second-degree burglary charges in connection with two incidents at the school.

According to investigators, Young stole a number of items from the campus greenhouse before returning the next day to steal more. Among the items was a pressure washer and tiller.

At some point during the theft, authorities say Young left some of the stolen items on one of the school’s benches. That same night, he returned with Reynolds to retrieve them.

On April 28, both men were identified as suspects in the case. They were taken into custody and arrested on May 1.

Young faces additional charges of felony possession after deputies say they found 5 grams of methamphetamine on him at the time of his arrest.

The stolen pressure washer has been recovered. Hall County officials are still searching for the tiller and other items reported stolen.

