24-year-old Macon man charged with deadly Bibb County crash

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 24-year-old man Macon man was arrested and faces charges in connection to a deadly hit and run from September 2022, Bibb County Sheriff’s Office officials told Atlanta News First.

Officials said Anthony Bernard McNear Jr. “was at fault in the accident” and was arrested on April 10 during a traffic stop on I-16.

Bibb County Sheriff’s Office officials responded to a crash on Emery Highway at Fort Hill Street on Sept. 26. Investigators were told that a Pontiac G8 was traveling west on Emery Highway towards Macon and a driver of a Chevrolet Cruze was traveling east at the same time.

“The driver of the Chevrolet Cruze attempted to make a left turn onto Fort Hill Street when the Chevrolet Cruze and Pontiac G8 collided,” Bibb County officials said. Both drivers were rushed to the hospital. Officials said the 72-year-old driver of the Chevrolet, identified as Lewis Moore, later died at the hospital.

McNear Jr. was charged with homicide by motor vehicle 1st Degree and aggressive driving.

McNear Jr. is currently being held without bond at Bibb County Jail.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.