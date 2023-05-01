Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

24-year-old Macon man charged with deadly Bibb County crash

Arrest graphic
Arrest graphic(MGN)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 24-year-old man Macon man was arrested and faces charges in connection to a deadly hit and run from September 2022, Bibb County Sheriff’s Office officials told Atlanta News First.

Officials said Anthony Bernard McNear Jr. “was at fault in the accident” and was arrested on April 10 during a traffic stop on I-16.

Bibb County Sheriff’s Office officials responded to a crash on Emery Highway at Fort Hill Street on Sept. 26. Investigators were told that a Pontiac G8 was traveling west on Emery Highway towards Macon and a driver of a Chevrolet Cruze was traveling east at the same time.

“The driver of the Chevrolet Cruze attempted to make a left turn onto Fort Hill Street when the Chevrolet Cruze and Pontiac G8 collided,” Bibb County officials said. Both drivers were rushed to the hospital. Officials said the 72-year-old driver of the Chevrolet, identified as Lewis Moore, later died at the hospital.

McNear Jr. was charged with homicide by motor vehicle 1st Degree and aggressive driving.

McNear Jr. is currently being held without bond at Bibb County Jail.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms says a stray bullet hit her family's home
Former Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms says a bullet hit family home
File graphic of an ambulance.
24-year-old dies in crash on I-75 in Atlanta
Taylor Swift kicks off US Eras Tour at Super Bowl stadium.
Taylor Swift makes “generous donation” to Atlanta Community Food Bank
Kacey Williams
Former Carroll Co. medical technician fights for her life after suffering multiple seizures
Family of 35-year-old Lashawn Thompson who was found, dead in his Fulton County Jail cell.
Family of inmate ‘eaten alive’ by bed bugs demands Fulton Co. Sheriff’s resignation

Latest News

Appreciating Jimmy Carter, outspoken but 'never irrelevant'
Political prisoners share how Jimmy Carter saved their lives
People of interest in a burglary Apr. 25
Holly Springs police looking for people of interest in burglary
detour sign
Portion of metro Atlanta road to close due to removal of a tree
Georgia mother charged with DUI after crash, kids rushed to hospital
Georgia mother charged with DUI after crashing with kids in the car