3 ‘juveniles’ charged with drug possession, speeding in Monroe County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Three juveniles face multiple charges including illegal drug possession after leading police on a high-speed pursuit through Monroe County on Saturday, officials told Atlanta News First.

According to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office officials, deputies checked a Silver Ford Fusion speeding at 95 MPH on I-75 South near mile marker 191. After attempting a traffic stop, the driver began to speed off. After a short pursuit, officials tell Atlanta News First that the car was stopped on Georgia 401 South at mile marker 185.

Officials said deputies smelled a “strong odor of marijuana coming from inside” the car. After searching the car, “deputies located several pounds of marijuana and approximately 16 ounces of methamphetamine,” officials said.

Officials add the driver was charged with speeding, felony fleeing, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, and trafficking methamphetamine. “The other two Juveniles will be charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, and trafficking methamphetamine,” officials add.

The juveniles were taken into custody and transported to the Regional Youth Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.