Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

59-year-old man faces arson, DUI charges in Monroe County

Mugshot photo of Eddie Micheal Anderson
Mugshot photo of Eddie Micheal Anderson(Monroe County Sheriff's Office)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 59-year-old man faces multiple charges including arson in connection to an incident on Sunday, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office officials told Atlanta News First.

Officers responded to a home on Christian Road after reports of a domestic dispute.

Upon arrival, deputies learned a man identified as Eddie Anderson was “drinking and became violent with his girlfriend.” Andeson is accused of taking her phone and leaving the home when she tried to call 9-1-1.

“While on the scene, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office received reports of a vehicle fire around Pea Ridge Road and GA 87. Deputies arrived on scene and learned that the vehicle was registered to Eddie Anderson,” officials said.

Officers later found Anderson in the woods nearby.

“While speaking with Anderson deputies could tell he was under the influence of alcohol and his clothes smelled like gasoline,” Monroe County Sheriff’s Office officials said.

Anderson was taken to Monroe County Jail. He faces arson in the first degree, simple battery family violence, hindering a 9-1-1 call, and driving under the influence charges.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms says a stray bullet hit her family's home
Former Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms says a bullet hit family home
File graphic of an ambulance.
24-year-old dies in crash on I-75 in Atlanta
Taylor Swift kicks off US Eras Tour at Super Bowl stadium.
Taylor Swift makes “generous donation” to Atlanta Community Food Bank
Kacey Williams
Former Carroll Co. medical technician fights for her life after suffering multiple seizures
Family of 35-year-old Lashawn Thompson who was found, dead in his Fulton County Jail cell.
Family of inmate ‘eaten alive’ by bed bugs demands Fulton Co. Sheriff’s resignation

Latest News

Tax expert shares alternatives if you miss the deadline.
First round of Georgia tax refund checks issued
Atlanta mayor proposes largest budget in city’s history
Atlanta mayor proposes largest budget in city’s history
First round of Georgia tax refund checks issued
Manuel's Tavern
Inflation forces iconic restaurant and others to raise prices