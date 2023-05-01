59-year-old man faces arson, DUI charges in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 59-year-old man faces multiple charges including arson in connection to an incident on Sunday, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office officials told Atlanta News First.

Officers responded to a home on Christian Road after reports of a domestic dispute.

Upon arrival, deputies learned a man identified as Eddie Anderson was “drinking and became violent with his girlfriend.” Andeson is accused of taking her phone and leaving the home when she tried to call 9-1-1.

“While on the scene, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office received reports of a vehicle fire around Pea Ridge Road and GA 87. Deputies arrived on scene and learned that the vehicle was registered to Eddie Anderson,” officials said.

Officers later found Anderson in the woods nearby.

“While speaking with Anderson deputies could tell he was under the influence of alcohol and his clothes smelled like gasoline,” Monroe County Sheriff’s Office officials said.

Anderson was taken to Monroe County Jail. He faces arson in the first degree, simple battery family violence, hindering a 9-1-1 call, and driving under the influence charges.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.