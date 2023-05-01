Positively Georgia
7 people escape overnight house fire in DeKalb County

By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 5:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHAMBLEE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Seven people were rescued after their house went up in flames overnight in DeKalb County.

It happened around 10 p.m. Sunday night on the 3500 block of London Road near Keswick Park in Chamblee.

When fire crews arrived, several people had already escaped the home. Two more people were still inside and had to be rescued. One of those people was a man in cardiac arrest. He was taken to the hospital.

Altogether, seven people escaped the fire. Two of them were children.

Firefighters say they are not sure how all the people are connected, but they’re just thankful everyone made it out.

“Our guys and girls do a very good job of finding water lines and putting out damage and saving lives,” said Captain Jaeson Daniels, DeKalb County Fire Rescue.

Daniels says most of the house is destroyed.

DeKalb County Fire Rescue and Chamblee Police are investigating the cause.

