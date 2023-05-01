Bibb Co. Sheriff’s Office officials arrest male after issuing a warrant

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A male attempting to flee Bibb County Sheriff’s Office officials while issuing a warrant was arrested, officials said.

According to officials, a man was arrested by Bibb County Sheriff’s Office S.R.T. Unit deputies after a brief foot chase through the backyard of a home on Skipperton Road recently.

The individual, who has not been identified by police, faces fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer and possession or transfer of a firearm by convicted felon charges.

