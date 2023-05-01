Positively Georgia
Bibb Co. Sheriff's Office officials arrest male after issuing a warrant

Bibb Co. Sheriff’s Office officials arrest male after issuing a warrant
Bibb Co. Sheriff’s Office officials arrest male after issuing a warrant(Bibb County Sheriff's Office)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A male attempting to flee Bibb County Sheriff’s Office officials while issuing a warrant was arrested, officials said.

According to officials, a man was arrested by Bibb County Sheriff’s Office S.R.T. Unit deputies after a brief foot chase through the backyard of a home on Skipperton Road recently.

The individual, who has not been identified by police, faces fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer and possession or transfer of a firearm by convicted felon charges.

