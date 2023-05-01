Contracted Atlanta airport service workers call for higher pay

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The people who keep our busy airport clean and sanitary are now voicing their frustration and demanding change.

Contracted service workers rallied on May Day calling for higher pay and better benefits.

Yvonne Bryant has helped keep the world’s busiest airport clean and running since 2020.

On Monday she and other contracted service workers were outside Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport demanding higher pay.

She says she currently makes $13.25 an hour.

“Plus paying the car loan, I can’t even put food on the table,” said Bryant.

Andrew Gobeil, a spokesperson for the airport, released the following statement:

There are no ATL workers employed by the City paid less than $15.00 per hour. Service workers engaging in custodial and similar employment are hired by ATL vendors; the Airport works with those service vendors to ensure all employees at the Airport are treated with respect and provided a living wage.

“The reality is the labor market requires a higher pay,” said Chris Baumann, Regional Director for SEIU Workers United Southern Region.

He says that’s why they’re calling on Delta Air Lines and the other airlines to raise the minimum wage for contracted service workers to $15/hr.

“At the end of the day it’s Delta and the airlines, they’re the one that give the budget money to provide the money to the contractors so that the workers can get the raises,” said Baumann.

Morgan Durrant, Delta Air Lines Spokesperson released the following statement in response to the contracted service worker rally on Monday:

“Delta has a strong track record of providing industry-leading compensation and benefits to its employees. Similarly, we require all vendors to provide fair and competitive compensation and maintain a proper working environment, ensuring they align with our core values of treating each other with dignity and respect.”

Last year contracted airport service workers secured a wage increase from $8.50 an hour to a new starting pay of $12 to $15 an hour based on shift.

“A year ago we threatened to go on strike, the Mayor stepped in and was able to work with airline leaders and AATC to come up with a solution,” said Baumann.

Union leaders say they are hoping for a repeat from the city to help keep the airport clean and stable.

“There is a lot of pride in keeping this airport clean, but there is only so much they can do when there is high turnover,” said Baumann.

Atlanta News First also reached out to the Atlanta Airlines Terminal Company (AATC) and to the Mayor’s Office in response to contracted airport service workers calling for higher pay. We have not heard back.

