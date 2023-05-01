Positively Georgia
First Alert Forecast: Chilly start to what will be a beautiful day

Expect sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 60s today
By Courteney Jacobazzi and Rodney Harris
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 5:17 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -

Make sure to grab the jacket as you step out the door this morning! Temperatures are anywhere from the 30s in the higher elevations to the low 50s in downtown Atlanta.

Through the day today, we will have lots of sunshine with high temperatures gradually climbing into the mid to upper 60s.

It will also be another breezy afternoon with winds sustained at 15-20 mph and wind gusts upwards of 35 mph possible.

We copy and paste the forecast the next few days with chilly mornings and mild afternoons.

Temperatures will finally head back into the 70s Thursday which will continue through the weekend.

However, our dry stretch of weather will not continue through the weekend.

Moisture will make its way back into North Georgia, resulting in small shower and storm chances Friday through Sunday.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

