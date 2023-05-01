First Alert Forecast: Chilly start to what will be a beautiful day

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -

Make sure to grab the jacket as you step out the door this morning! Temperatures are anywhere from the 30s in the higher elevations to the low 50s in downtown Atlanta.

Through the day today, we will have lots of sunshine with high temperatures gradually climbing into the mid to upper 60s.

It will also be another breezy afternoon with winds sustained at 15-20 mph and wind gusts upwards of 35 mph possible.

We copy and paste the forecast the next few days with chilly mornings and mild afternoons.

Temperatures will finally head back into the 70s Thursday which will continue through the weekend.

However, our dry stretch of weather will not continue through the weekend.

Moisture will make its way back into North Georgia, resulting in small shower and storm chances Friday through Sunday.

Sunny, breezy, & mild day today (ANF)

Wind will pick up through the afternoon and could gust as high as 35 mph with isolated higher gusts possible. (ANF)

Overnight lows will drop into the mid to upper 40s tonight (ANF)

Cool start by May standards, but expect lots of sunshine for most of the week ahead. Small rain and storm chances return Friday through the weekend. (ANF)

