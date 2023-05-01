Positively Georgia
First Alert Forecast: Sunny skies, Breezy winds

Temperatures climb into the upper 60s Tuesday
Atlanta News First at 3 p.m. - VOD
By Patrick Pete
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 5:17 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -

Breezy conditions will persist through the evening, with wind gusts up to 25mph possible. Under clear skies, temperatures will tumble quickly after sunset with morning lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Winds remain elevated Monday evening
Winds remain elevated Monday evening(Atlanta News First)

Tuesday will be a near carbon copy of what we saw across the area today, lots of sun, breezy winds, and unseasonably cool temperatures. We’ll start off the morning needing a light jacket and we’ll likely keep it close all day. Afternoon temperatures will climb into the upper 60s, while winds will gust 30+mph at times.

Winds gust 30+mph at times
Winds gust 30+mph at times(Atlanta News First)

Temperatures will gradually increase heading through the next few days, but will likely stay a little below average all week. Clouds will increase Thursday/Friday with rain chances returning this weekend. Neither day looks like a wash-out, but it looks like our best chance for rain will arrive Sunday.

Temps remain below average most of the week
Temps remain below average most of the week(Atlanta News First)

