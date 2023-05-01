First round of Georgia tax refund checks issued

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The first round of special refund checks have been issued to Georgia filers Monday.

On March 15, Gov. Brian Kemp signed House Bill 162, to allow an additional refund of income taxes from 2021, due to the state’s revenue surplus says officials.

“Georgia is once again in a position to issue surplus tax refunds thanks to years of responsible, conservative budgeting and because we chose to protect both lives and livelihoods during the pandemic,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “While failed policies coming out of Washington, D.C. are pushing us closer to a recession and forcing hardworking Georgians to endure sky-high inflation, we on the state level are doing what we can to return money back where it belongs - in taxpayers’ hands.”

In order to get the refund Georgia filers must have paid and filed taxes for the prior two tax years to be eligible for the refund.

Because of the number of taxpayers that are eligible for this refund, it will take about the same amount of time as last year or all refunds to be processed. The Department of Revenue expects about 6-8 weeks for refunds to be received if taxes were filed by the April 18 deadline.

Eligible filers who are single and married individuals who file separately could receive a maximum refund of $250. Head of household filers could receive a maximum refund of $375. Married individuals who file joint returns could receive a maximum refund of $500. The refund amount will be based on an individual’s tax liability for Tax Year 2021. Additionally, taxpayers claimed as a dependent who had a 2021 tax liability will be eligible for the refund, says the DOR.

“Our Department successfully issued the majority of HB 1302 refunds by July of 2022, and we plan to build on that success this year,” said State Revenue Commissioner Frank O’Connell. “We thank the Governor and the General Assembly for working with us through the process of passing and implementing these special refunds out of the state’s revenue surplus.”

For additional information on how to if you qualify or to check the status of refunds, you can visit here.

