Former Carroll Co. medical technician fights for her life after suffering multiple seizures

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Former advanced emergency medical technician (EMT) Kacey Williams is fighting for her life after suffering several seizures on April 21, according to her family.

Williams was an advanced emergency medical technician in Atlanta for several years working for Grady Ems as well as a few other companies.

The family of the 30-year-old, said their loved one, who helped so many during times of crisis, now needs help herself, and they’re counting on your support during this process.

“She’s a fighter. Let’s help her fight. Let’s help her. Cheer her on. She’s a great person. She’s the most loyal. Sweet, kind, caring, giving person. I’ve ever met in my life, and she needs us right now,” said Samantha Major, Williams’ girlfriend.

Major has been with Williams for six months and said she has never her like this before.

“I personally, since I have known her and been with her, I’ve never known her to have seizures like that,” Major said.

However, on April 21st, Major said she didn’t receive a text from Williams that morning and became concerned.

“That afternoon I got off work, I was starting to get concerned and I got in touch with her mom and that’s when we found her seizing and she was taken to the emergency room,” said Samantha Major, Williams’ girlfriend.

The family said the same day after Carroll County deputies performed a welfare check, Williams was taken to Tanner Medical Center where she was put on a ventilator.

“I don’t even remember. It’s all just blank to me. I just remember calling for a welfare check because I had not heard from her, and the police called me and said that she was seizing, and they were taking her to the hospital,” said Beth Johnson, Williams’ mother. “They brought her to the ER in Carrollton and then put her on a ventilator and transferred her to Northside Hospital, so she could get a more advance level of care,” Johnson said.

The family said although doctors tried to wear her off sedation, it was unsuccessful, and Williams began seizing again each time.

“Since then, they’ve tried to take her off sedation a few times and haven’t been able to because she would have tremors or more seizures,” she said. “They gave her a 10% chance of ever waking up,” Johnson said.

On Sunday, the family said Williams was weaned off sedation.

“They just took her off today, 100% off--the sedatives for now. They could put her back on there, but as of right now, she’s off,” Johnson said. “But she still has the tube in. She’s still incubated,” she said.

Johnson said for the first time, Williams recently started responding.

“She has blinked her eyes, moved her head a tiny bit...very small movements,” Johnson said. “She raised her eyebrows when I asked her to,” she said.

Major said her partner still has a long way to go.

“Right now, the doctors don’t really know for sure what happened. They don’t really have an answer for that, but she is awake now. She did smile at me, and she’s responding a little bit. So, we’re on the upward path. They said this could be something that’s going to take a while for her to heal,” Major said. "

Johnson said her daughter could be in the hospital for many more months.

“She could be in here for months. We just don’t know at this point,” Johnson said. “They could put in a trach, depending on if she could come off the ventilator or not, and they could also put in a feeding tube. That would just make her more comfortable,” she said.

It’s the reason why they started this GoFundMe campaign to help with medical bills.

“Just to give her all the support that we can. We have a go fund me, set up for medical expenses, and to help me get back-and-forth to the hospital. I live an hour and a half away,” Johnson said.

They also have #Kaceystrong shirts available for the community to rally around their hero.

“Prayers, positive energy, anything,” Major said.

“She needs all the support that she can get right now from community, friends, anything, even just to cheer her on right now, would be great. Kacey would absolutely love that,” Major added.

Johnson said about a year ago, her daughter stopped working as an AEMT, due to having herniated discs in her back and migraines.

