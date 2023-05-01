Positively Georgia
Former police officer requests bond in case of murdered Gwinnett County teen

By Rebekka Schramm
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 6:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An ex-Doraville police officer accused of killing a Gwinnett County teenager and dumping her naked body in some woods is asking a judge to let him out of jail on bond while he awaits trial.

The bond hearing is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Monday in Gwinnett County Superior Court.

In July of 2022, Susana Morales’s family reported her missing. She was last seen walking home from a friend’s house.

Seven months later, a passerby found her body in some woods 20 miles away. A weapon was found near her body, which Gwinnett County investigators said belonged to then-Doraville Police Officer Miles Bryant.

Investigators discovered that hours after the girl disappeared, Bryant reported that his weapon had been stolen. Bryant was arrested and now faces charges that include murder, kidnapping, and false report of a crime.

Bryant also faces a separate burglary charge stemming from a 2019 case in which a former friend of his accused him of stalking her.

