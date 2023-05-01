Positively Georgia
Georgia mother charged with DUI after crashing with kids in the car

Georgia mother charged with DUI after crash, kids rushed to hospital
Georgia mother charged with DUI after crash, kids rushed to hospital
By Miles Montgomery
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A woman faces multiple charges after police officials said she crashed her car and was driving under the influence with her kids in her car.

Officials said around 2 a.m., Monroe County Sheriff’s Office officials responded to a crash with injuries on Abercrombie Road.

Upon arrival, officers later identified the driver as Desonya Mace.

“While investigating the accident and speaking with Mace it was determined that she was under the influence of alcohol. Mace refused medical treatment and was transported to the Monroe County Jail,” Monroe County Sheriff’s Office officials said.

The two children were rushed to the Children’s Hospital of Atlanta. The current extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

Mace faces DUI child endangerment, DUI less safe, failure to maintain lane, open container, and several other traffic violations, according to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office officials.

She is currently in Monroe County Jail.

