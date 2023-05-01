Georgia’s top public defender to testify before YSL judge

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The massive RICO trial of rapper Young Thug has taken on another completely different dimension, this one surrounding the salaries of the court-appointed attorneys who are representing some of the 13 defendants.

On Monday, the head of the Georgia Public Defenders Council, Omotayo Alli, is set to appear before Fulton County Superior Court Judge Ural Glanville. An attorney appointed to one of the YSL defendants subpoenaed Alli to answer questions involving concerns over pay.

Attorney Angela D’Williams and other contract attorneys are arguing the pay to represent defendants is far from enough due to the complexity of the case and how long it’s expected to last. Alli’s team has been working to quash the subpoena and prevent her from testifying. They are also asking Glanville, who has overseen the trial since jury selection began in January, to recuse himself from this instance.

Jury selection in Jeffery Williams’ - aka Young Thug - trial has already lasted longer than any other in Georgia history. Previously, the state’s longest jury selection was the Atlanta Public Schools cheating case back in 2014, which took eight weeks. The trial itself lasted eight months, and Young Thug’s trial is expected to last at least nine months.

According to a Feb. 23, 2023, order from Fulton County Superior Court Judge Ural Glanville, 300 more jurors were summoned on March 17, with 300 more to be called on April 28 and another 300 on May 19. These come in addition to the hundreds that have already been summoned.

Hundreds of potential jurors have requested exemptions from service for a variety of reasons: child care and elderly patent care obligations, medical reasons, and professional hardship, among others.

Over the past year, the GPDC has struggled to hire contract attorneys, despite doubling the rates last year it pays to take on serious felonies, like murder cases.

According to records obtained from the state agency in August, about 600 people were waiting for an attorney to be appointed to them. These are individuals not convicted of a crime, but waiting for their day in court, oftentimes while detained in county jails. The council represents 85% of all people charged with crimes in Georgia who cannot afford an attorney.

In a speech to the Georgia General Assembly in March, Georgia Supreme Court Chief Justice Michael Boggs told lawmakers there are more than 4,000 pending indictments felony cases in Fulton County. There are almost 14,000 unindicted felony cases currently pending in the county as well.

Last year, Fulton County created a public defender system because it says the GPDC could not retain or hire enough attorneys to represent people languishing in jail for months without representation.

The primary focus of Fulton County’s program is limited to hiring attorneys for individuals charged with crimes that include multiple defendants. Public defense in Georgia typically includes one of three tiers: an attorney who works for the state’s public defender office, an attorney who works in a conflict public defender office, or a private lawyer contracted by the state, known as a “C-3″ attorney.

Fulton County’s “C-3″ system is intended to be a temporary fix to the county’s crisis. It’s funded with money from the American Rescue Plan Act, which the county received to recover from the pandemic. Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney helped get the program get off the ground. “These are not normal times,” McBurney said in an interview this past October with Atlanta News First. “What our county is doing to address this, is not normal.”

According to county records obtained through a public records request, the GPDC has referred at least 105 defendants in need of a “C-3″ attorney to Fulton County’s system since November.

GPDC pays a flat $7,500 fee to private attorneys who agree to represent clients charged with murder. Many attorneys say that rate is not enough to cover the cost of the time, investigative resources and expert witnesses needed to take on serious felondies.

Fulton County’s “C-3″ program pays contract attorneys $140 an hour to represent defendants charged with murder. Since the program launched last summer, it’s assigned at least 42 cases to attorneys.

Williams is facing eight criminal counts under a federal law that was originally enacted to fight organized crime.

The federal Racketeering Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) law was passed and signed into law in 1970 by President Richard Nixon. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, it allows prosecutors to link apparently unrelated crimes with a common objective into a prosecutable pattern of racketeering.

RICO also provides for more severe penalties and permits a defendant to be convicted and separately punished for the underlying crimes that constitute a racketeering pattern.

Georgia is one of 33 states that has its own RICO law, but in the Peach State, the alleged criminal enterprises do not have to have existed as long as the federal law.

