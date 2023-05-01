Positively Georgia
Holly Springs police looking for people of interest in burglary

People of interest in a burglary Apr. 25
People of interest in a burglary Apr. 25(Holly Springs Police Department)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CANTON, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Holly Springs police are looking for the public’s help in identifying people of interest in a burglary.

The men allegedly broke into the Hop In Gas Station at 2240 Holly Springs Road Apr. 25. They reportedly entered the gas station by prying open the front doors before stealing the business’ safe.

Anyone with information should contact the Holly Springs Police Department at 770-721-7536.

