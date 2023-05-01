Holly Springs police looking for people of interest in burglary

CANTON, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Holly Springs police are looking for the public’s help in identifying people of interest in a burglary.

The men allegedly broke into the Hop In Gas Station at 2240 Holly Springs Road Apr. 25. They reportedly entered the gas station by prying open the front doors before stealing the business’ safe.

Anyone with information should contact the Holly Springs Police Department at 770-721-7536.

