House fire in Johns Creek displaces family

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A structure fire investigation is underway at a home in Johns Creek.

Fire officials say no one was home when they arrived at the scene and there were no reported injuries at this time.

The house fire resulted in a total loss and the family will be displaced says fire officials.

This is still an ongoing investigation and any new information will be provided as it comes in.

Johns Creek structure fire (Atlanta News First)

