Inflation forces iconic restaurant and others to raise prices

The Georgia Restaurant Association said many restaurants are hanging by a thread.
By Adam Murphy
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Not much has changed at the iconic Manuel’s Tavern since it opened in 1956.

The restaurant is known for stiff drinks, large portions and below-average price, management said they had no choice but to break tradition this week.

Brian Maloof, the owner of Manuel’s Tavern, said rising inflation forced him to raise prices just to stay in business. He initially pulled $60,000 of his personal savings to avoid raising prices and even that wasn’t enough.

“It looks like the math that was completed yesterday; the across-the-board increase was 6.25 percent,” Maloof said. “Listening to the news, listening to the powers that be they kept saying it was transitory, it was going to be transitory, and I wanted to believe. I had some skepticism, but I wanted to believe. These are the people in charge and they’re telling you this isn’t going to turn into a recession and it’s not going to be an inflation nightmare.”

The past several months have become a financial nightmare for Maloof. He said goods and services have increased drastically.

“The service call on a refrigeration repair went from $75 to show up to $125,” Maloof said.

It’s putting a financial strain on most restaurants in Georgia. The Georgia Restaurant Association said many are hanging by a thread.

Restaurant food prices have been outpacing grocery store costs. If you dine out, menu prices are up by nearly nine percent. The reason is simple. Food prices for restaurants are up by nearly 19 percent and labor costs are up by 11 percent.

“It was like $11.95 for a quesadilla. I have paid well about $15-16 dollars for the same sandwich at other places,” Customer Margaret Cole said.

“Our hope was that we could eat the cost if it was transitory and not be a burden to our customers as another place that was adding inflationary pressure to their pocketbook,” Maloof said.

Maloof wanted his customers to know that this is not about padding his pockets, it’s about ensuring their future survival and raising prices is his last-ditch effort to stay afloat.

