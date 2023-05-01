Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Listening to America – Fentanyl Crisis

By Peter Zampa
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

New Martinsville, W.Va. (Gray) – Peter Zampa is traveling the country, asking people about the issues that matter to them. This week, he’s covering the fentanyl crisis, traveling to West Virginia, the state with the most fatal overdoses in the nation per capita. Peter speaks to a grieving mother who lost her son to fentanyl, an EMT and the director of a sober living organization.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms says a stray bullet hit her family's home
Former Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms says a bullet hit family home
File graphic of an ambulance.
24-year-old dies in crash on I-75 in Atlanta
Taylor Swift kicks off US Eras Tour at Super Bowl stadium.
Taylor Swift makes “generous donation” to Atlanta Community Food Bank
Kacey Williams
Former Carroll Co. medical technician fights for her life after suffering multiple seizures
Family of 35-year-old Lashawn Thompson who was found, dead in his Fulton County Jail cell.
Family of inmate ‘eaten alive’ by bed bugs demands Fulton Co. Sheriff’s resignation

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks during a reception in the East Room of the White House in...
Biden hosting Eid al-Fitr reception at White House
FILE - The American Airlines logo on top of the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, is...
Pilots at American, Southwest ratchet up strike threats
Sophomore Brayden Bahme was critically injured during his fourth-period gym class at Cheney...
High schooler dies after he was impaled during freak accident in gym class, officials say
Appreciating Jimmy Carter, outspoken but 'never irrelevant'
Political prisoners share how Jimmy Carter saved their lives
FILE - Migrants who crossed the border from Mexico into the U.S. wait next to the U.S. border...
US readies second attempt at speedy border asylum screenings