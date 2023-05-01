Metro Democratic lawmakers want DOJ investigation into protestor’s death
The Atlanta Public Training Center has been the center of controversy for many months.
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Six metro Democratic lawmakers are calling for a federal investigation into the fatal shooting of a protestor at the controversial Atlanta Public Safety Training Center now under development.
In an April 26, 2023, letter to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland, the lawmakers said the autopsy report regarding the Jan. 18, 2023, shooting of Manuel “Tortuguita” Esteban Paez Teran “raises questions that warrant an independent investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice.
“We believe it is essential that a credible investigation be conducted that gathers and releases the necessary information to ensure public confidence in the investigatory and law enforcement process,” the lawmakers wrote. “As such, we respectfully request that the U.S. Department of Justice conduct a thorough independent investigation into the persistent pattern of misconduct within state law enforcement agencies, to include but not limited to the January 18, 2023 incident.”
The letter was signed by state Sens. Nabilah Islam (Lawrenceville), Jason Esteves (Atlanta) and Nan Orrock (Atlanta); and state Reps. Ruwa Romman (Duluth); Jasmine Clark (Lilburn); and Kim Schofield (Atlanta).
Letter to the Doj by Lindsey Basye on Scribd
Teran’s autopsy report showed he had at least 57 gunshot wounds. A previous private autopsy report released in February said that Teran was shot “at least 13 times.”
The Atlanta Public Training Center has been the center of controversy for many months. Critics and protesters claim the southwest Atlanta location of the so-called “Cop City” will lead to increased police brutality in Black communities surrounding the Weelaunee Forest and bring environmental destruction to ancestral lands.
The Atlanta City Council voted last September to lease the land to the Atlanta Police Foundation to build the 85-acre center. Activists and protesters say they would like to preserve the old Prison Farm site as a public green space.
RECENT HEADLINES:
- City councilmember calls for police guarding ‘Cop City’ to return
- Habersham County District Attorney to take over ‘Cop City’ shooting investigation
- Atlanta mayor establishes Public Safety Training Center Community Task Force
- 8 defendants denied bond for public safety training center protests
- Protesters march to Police Foundation rallying against public safety training center
- Atlanta police say officers at training center were lawfully deputized
- EXCLUSIVE: GA Attorney General on what’s next for ‘Cop City’
- 23 face judge following protests at Atlanta Public Safety Training site
- Gov. Kemp calls violence at police training center ‘outrageous’
- Protest erupts after 23 arrested at site of the future Atlanta Training Facility
- Faith leaders speak out against Atlanta public safety training center
- Question of jurisdiction at planned training site raised at city council meeting
- DeKalb County Sheriff responds to protests at DeKalb County Jail
- Trooper hospitalized, one person dead after shooting at future site of police training facility
- 30 officers ‘permanently’ set to guard Atlanta police training facility
- A timeline of the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center
- Five arrested for domestic terrorism at ‘Cop City’ held without bond
- Atlanta PD releases names of protesters arrested, video of Molotov cocktail fire
Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.