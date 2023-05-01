‘Mistrial’ declared in case of man accused of killing Lithonia teen

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Georgia jury has declared a mistrial in the murder trial of a 21-year-old man accused of killing a Lithonia teenager, officials confirmed to Atlanta News First.

According to officials, “the court declared a mistrial on counts 1-5. Those were the most serious charges, which included felony murder.” Officials said 21-year-old Austin Ford was “found guilty on counts 6-8: theft by taking (firearm), theft by taking (vehicle), and concealing the death of another (Tori Lang).”

Lang’s body was found in July of 2021 in Yellow River Park in Gwinnett County near Stone Mountain. She had been shot to death.

Lang’s 2012 Nissan Versa, which had been set on fire, was found days later about 5 miles away in the Hidden Acres Nature Preserve in DeKalb County.

Several months later, authorities announced the arrest of one of Lang’s acquaintances, Austin Ford of Lithonia, who was then 20 years old.

“The 12-person Gwinnett County jury announced on Monday — the third day of deliberations — that they were deadlocked,” officials explained. “The jury indicated on Friday that they were struggling to reach a decision, saying they were “split down the middle” on the top counts of felony murder and aggravated assault and two counts of weapon possession.”

Ford faced eight charges, including murder, aggravated assault, theft, and tampering with evidence. He has pleaded not guilty.

Officials told Atlanta News First that Judge Deborah Fluke “declared a mistrial because of the deadlock.” It is now up to Gwinnett County prosecutors to decide whether to retry Ford, officials added.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.