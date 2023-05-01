Newton County man found dead behind Newton County Sheriff’s Office

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after the body of a Newton County man was found behind the Newton County Sheriff’s Office.

“The Newton County Sheriff’s Office arrested William Roberts, age 44, of Social Circle, for public intoxication on April 22, 2023. He was released the following day, April 23, after he sobered up and could get home safely. His body was discovered behind the NCSO entrance sign, which has zero visibility to the public eye, on April 26th by an NCSO employee,” Newton County Sheriff’s Office officials told Atlanta News First.

Sheriff Ezell Brown and the Newton County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation into the case.

“Through video surveillance, it was discovered Roberts, upon release from the facility, did not leave the area. He used the portable toilet located on the lawn of the facility, then he proceeded to lie down behind the NCSO entrance sign. It is unclear why Roberts laid down behind the NCSO entrance sign following his use of the portable toilet,” officials added.

The cause of Roberts’ death is unknown, officials add.

