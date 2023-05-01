Police search for SUV driven by accused ‘scammer’ in Catoosa County
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police officials in Catoosa County are searching for the vehicle driven by an individual who is accused of scamming an elderly person out of a “large amount of money.”
A victim told Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office officials that an individual scammed her out of money. The vehicle wanted in connection to this incident is a Red Ford Edge with what witnesses believe to be an Alabama license plate.
