Police search for SUV driven by accused ‘scammer’ in Catoosa County

Police search for SUV driven by accused ‘scammer’ in Catoosa County
Police search for SUV driven by accused 'scammer' in Catoosa County
By Miles Montgomery
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police officials in Catoosa County are searching for the vehicle driven by an individual who is accused of scamming an elderly person out of a “large amount of money.”

A victim told Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office officials that an individual scammed her out of money. The vehicle wanted in connection to this incident is a Red Ford Edge with what witnesses believe to be an Alabama license plate.

