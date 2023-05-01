Positively Georgia
Portion of metro Atlanta road to close due to removal of a tree

detour sign
detour sign(KY3)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A portion of a busy metro Atlanta road is set soon to close to allow officials to remove a tree with a large crane.

Officials say a portion of Princeton Way near North Decatur Road will be closed on May 15 to allow crews can remove a tree at 468 Princeton Way NE in Atlanta.

The road closure and detour signs will be placed in the area, DeKalb County officials said.

Motorists should seek alternate routes.

