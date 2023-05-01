Residents support possible nondiscrimination ordinance in Tucker

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - City leaders in Tucker are discussing a possible nondiscrimination ordinance, that would ban discrimination by businesses.

While many residents said the city is very diverse, they also stand in support of such legislation.

“It is diverse but it doesn’t have the protections it needs,” Sebastian, who works in Tucker, said.

This type of ordinance would protect people of every race, nationality, age, gender, disability, or sexual orientation.

“It’s local people in Tucker, residents who live there that have gone to the city council members over the years asking them to pass a nondiscrimination ordinance,” Jeff Graham, executive director of Georgia Equality, said.

Georgia Equality plays a support role.

Graham told Atlanta News First, Georgia is one of only three states in the country that has no statewide civil rights protections for any group of people.

He continued to say right now 13 cities and counties in the state do have their own local ordinances.

In regards to Tucker’s proposed ordinance, a city spokesperson said the agenda will be made final this Wednesday.

