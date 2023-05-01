Positively Georgia
Sea Turtle Season begins Monday on Tybee Island

(WTOC)
By Paige Phillips
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 6:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - May 1 marks the beginning of Sea Turtle Season on Tybee Island.

Volunteers will begin walking on the beach at dawn every morning to look for signs of nesting.

The Tybee Sea Turtle Project is also reminding everyone to leave any potential nests alone. If you see sea turtle tracks, they also ask you to leave these alone so volunteers can follow them to locate eggs.

The beaches also need to remain dark, flat and quiet. This means lights need to be turned off, sand castles need to be remover before you leave, along with any big holes, tents, chairs, and beach toys.

