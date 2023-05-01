St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway tickets go on sale May 11

BUFORD, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - it’s almost time for the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway!

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, The Providence Group and Atlanta News First are raffling off a 2,450-square-foot home in Buford to fundraise for the hospital. The goal is to raise more than $1 million for the hospital.

Raffle tickets go on sale May 11 at 6 a.m. and cost $100 each. You can reserve a ticket by calling 800-592-1595 or clicking here.

Once you buy a ticket, you will receive a confirmation within two to three weeks, either by email or postage.

There’s no limit to how many tickets you can reserve, but you can only buy 50 at a time. Every ticket has an equal chance of winning. There are only 15,000 tickets, so move fast!

The home, situated in the Millcroft neighborhood, has four bedrooms, three bathrooms, a fireplace and a walk-through shower.

You can visit the home for an open house weekends between July 8 and July 30, Saturdays between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. and Sundays between noon and 5 p.m. You do not need a ticket to attend an open house.

The home isn’t the only prize available:

Tickets reserved by May 11 are eligible for a $2,500 Target gift card

Tickets reserved by May 12 are eligible for a Delta Vacations package worth up to $10,000

Tickets reserved by June 9 are eligible for a 2023 Dodge Hornet

Tickets reserved by July 14 are eligible for a $10,000 gift certificate

Buy your ticket early and you’ll be eligible for more prizes! Winning one of the secondary prizes does not take you out of the running for the grand prize.

The winners will be announced Aug. 3.

You must be 18 years or older and a U.S. resident to win.

