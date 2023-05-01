Positively Georgia
TV, film writers could go on strike over pay, other issues

FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2007 file photo, Writers Guild of America (WGA) writers and others...
FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2007 file photo, Writers Guild of America (WGA) writers and others strike against the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) in a rally at Fox Plaza in Los Angeles' Century City district. Hollywood is facing a cliffhanger after members of the Writers Guild of America voted overwhelmingly to authorize a strike that could begin as soon as May 2, the day after the current contract ends. The previous writers' strike lasted 100 days in 2007-08 and was costly to the businesses that serve Hollywood and to consumers expecting to be entertained. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File)(Reed Saxon | AP)
By Jennifer Lifsey and Bridget Spencer
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 6:07 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First/AP) - Will the development of some of our favorite tv shows and movies be placed on hold? It could happen if a deal is not reached between writers and industry executives.

This could affect more than just Hollywood writers. As we all know, Atlanta is a city known for not only music but moviemaking as well.

The writers’ three-year contract expires May 1, and leaders could call for a walkout the following day but could extend the deadline if the two sides are close to a deal.

The Writers Guild of America says about 98% of the 9,218 votes were cast to authorize the strike, with nearly 79% of guild members voting. The guild is currently negotiating with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers on a deal aimed at addressing pay and other changes brought on by the dominance of streaming services like Netflix.

The ability to juggle other projects during downtime from other work is another issue in negotiations.

Writers and actors believe a strike could be the only way their voices will be heard.

“Everything is a trickle-down effect, if we don’t have our storytellers then we have no stories to be told. If there are no stories to be told, actors like myself don’t have any work,” said Thiree Pinnock, actor/writer/director.

On the other side of this is the Alliance for Motion Picture and Television Producers. They said in a statement that they are not surprised by this move by the writers guild. However, they do hope to reach a fair and reasonable agreement.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this article.

