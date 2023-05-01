Positively Georgia
Woman shot after ‘throwing hand sanitizer’ at officers’ eyes in Dalton

By Miles Montgomery
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DALTON, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after a woman threw a liquid substance at a police officer and caused him to lose his sight and shoot her.

The woman, later identified by police officials as 41-year-old Chevona Doughty, was accused of throwing “hand sanitizer” at a police officer, causing him to temporarily lose his sight.

Officers responded to the Hamilton Medical Center’s Emergency Department after reports of an individual who barricaded herself into a patient room around 4:45 a.m.

“When the officers entered the room, Doughty threw an unknown chemical liquid substance into one of the officer’s eyes, causing the officer to temporarily lose his sight. The officer fired his weapon shooting Doughty. Doughty received non-life-threatening injuries. Doughty was treated and released into the custody of the Dalton Police Department,” officials told Atlanta News First.

“The DPD has requested the GBI to investigate an officer-involved shooting that happened in the early morning hours of Monday, May 1st. The suspect received a gunshot wound that is not considered life-threatening and has already been treated for the injury. The officer received an injury to his eyes that is also not life-threatening and is expected to recover,” officials added.

Doughty faces aggravated battery to an officer, obstruction of an officer, and criminal damage charges.

