2 dead, 1 critical after shooting in DeKalb County

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A deadly triple shooting is under investigation Tuesday morning in DeKalb County.

The DeKalb County Police Department says three people were shot on the 4600 block of Cedar Park Trial off Kelton Parkway in Stone Mountain. Officials confirm that two of the victims have died and the other is in critical condition.

No other details have been released at this time.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the DeKalb County Police Department or Crime Stoppers.

