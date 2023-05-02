20-year-old Macon charged with murder of a 43-year-old man

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 20-year-old Macon man was arrested and faces charges in connection to the death of a 43-year-old man on Saturday.

Officials said deputies responded to the 1400 block of Fourth Avenue regarding a person shot on Saturday around 7 a.m. Upon arrival, deputies found 43-year-old Lemuel Wilson, of Macon, unresponsive in the residence.

“It was reported that Lemuel Wilson and a female were in the residence when an unknown subject fired multiple shots into the residence,” officials add.

Bibb County Sheriff’s Office officials told Atlanta News First that 20-year-old Isiah Joshua Bailey was charged in connection to the shooting of Wilson.

Bailey was taken to the Bibb County jail.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

