31-year-old man injured in drive-by shooting at DeKalb Co. barbershop

By Miles Montgomery
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after a drive-by shooting injured a 31-year-old man while he was leaving a barbershop in DeKalb County on Tuesday afternoon.

Emergency crews responded to the 2400 block of Wesley Chapel Road after reports of a shooting around 1:30 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found a 31-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his chest. He was rushed to an area hospital.

Officials said the man, who has not been identified, was critically injured in the shooting.

The shooting remains under investigation.

