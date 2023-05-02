Positively Georgia
32-year-old man arrested in connection to Bibb County murder

Photo of Troyce Avery Billingslea
Photo of Troyce Avery Billingslea(Bibb County Sheriff's Office)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 7:38 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 32-year-old man was arrested in connection to the murder of a 48-year-old man in 2022, Bibb County Sheriff’s Office officials told Atlanta News First.

On Monday, deputies arrested Troyce Avery Billingslea on an outstanding probation violation felony warrant in connection to the murder of Craig Page, officials said.

Officials said Page was shot in the leg on Oct. 3, 2022, and was transported to the hospital. On Dec. 12, officials said Page died from his injuries.

Billingslea was later taken to the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center after being questioned by deputies about the murder of Page.

Billingslea is being held without bond, according to Bibb County Sheriff’s Office officials.

He faces murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies, and probation violation charges, officials said.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information in reference to this investigation is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

