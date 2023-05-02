Positively Georgia
$9.9M invested in electric buses for Atlanta Public Schools

By Madeline Montgomery and Jennifer Lifsey
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 9:26 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - State and local leaders are celebrating federal dollars going towards electric buses for Atlanta Public Schools at Dunbar Elementary School Tuesday.

The district is getting an unprecedented $9.9 million for electric school buses.

This is all stemming from President Joe Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act and the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which were supported by Representative Nikema Williams, Senators Jon Ossoff, and Raphael Warnock. These acts are aimed at investing in domestic energy production while promoting clean energy.

This same action has already been seen in Clayton County as part of the Clean School Bus Program, which has a goal to use $5 billion to replace diesel school buses with options that are better for the environment.

“We need to be really concerned for our next generation and the world that they are going to inherit but they are also here, right now, and their health is being impacted by air pollution. So, something like these electric school buses is really exciting,” said Lily Zwann with Moms Clean Air Force.

More than a dozen Georgia school districts qualified for federal funding for this program.

Tuesday’s celebration will begin at noon and will include state and district leaders.

