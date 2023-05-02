Atlanta mayor Andre Dickens announces $200M investment in affordable housing

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens has announced a $200 million public-private partnership aimed at increasing affordable housing in the city.

$100 million would come from a proposed affordable housing bond Dickens is “working” with the Atlanta City Council to pass.

The other $100 million comes from a donation by The Robert W. Woodruff Foundation and Joseph B. Whitehead Foundation. The city would partner with the Community Foundation for Greater Atlanta to increase the stock of affordable housing.

Community Foundation President and CEO Frank Fernandez said, “We have a window of time particularly in the next three years to change the trajectory in Atlanta. That is why we are moving with urgency to bring together all our partners, to have all hands-on deck, and make a lasting change in housing.”

Mayor Dickens pledged to preserve or build 20,000 units of affordable housing in the next eight years as part of his A City of Opportunity for All plan. The city says previous investments have already built 2,000 units with another 5,600 in the works.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.