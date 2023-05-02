Atlanta non-profit bringing dignity to the unhoused

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Each month, we pick a different Georgia charity to benefit from the money we donate with our three-degree guarantee.

Bridge of Light Atlanta is a non-profit that has put its mission on wheels; they have shower trailers they bring to people in need, laundry buses, haircuts on 4 wheels, closets full of clothes for kids in need, all while giving out clothes, hygiene products coffee, and snacks.

The founders of the organization started this non-profit in 2015.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.