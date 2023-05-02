Positively Georgia
Atlanta police need help identifying robbery suspects

APD robbery suspects
APD robbery suspects(Atlanta Police Department)
By Natasha Pollard
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Atlanta Police Department‘s Robbery Unit is searching for suspects involved in an ongoing robbery investigation.

The incident happened on April 20, when police responded to a robbery call at the 500 block of Angier Avenue. The victim stated that he was in the process of moving after being evicted from a property when three men he thought were part of a moving crew used guns to rob him of his television.

Police say the men left in two separate vehicles one was a black SUV with a drive-out tag and the other a silver 2013 Ford F-150 with a tag number of CSN7639.

Investigators are asking for help identifying two of three of the men pictured in the photos and to submit any tips to Crime Stoppers Atlanta which will be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspect.

