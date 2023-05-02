Positively Georgia
Atlanta students learn about fire department youth program

The Atlanta Fire Department is encouraging young students to join their cadet program in hopes of eventually joining the department.
By Jasmina Alston
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 7:23 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Atlanta Fire Department is encouraging young students to join their cadet program in hopes of eventually joining the department.

Seniors at Booker T. Washington High School were able to hear from firefighters on Tuesday.

“All of our students do not go on to college so this is an excellent opportunity for them to get with first responders now because we all know how valuable our first responders are to us,” William Wade, the principal, said.

In the program, students would learn the day-to-day of the department.

This is part of the city’s year of youth.

“It’s also an option to keep them in the city of Atlanta, the place they’ve called home all their lives,” Wade said.

