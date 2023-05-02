Positively Georgia
Atlanta Symphony Orchestra to headline Look Up Atlanta

The show is Saturday, on July 1
By Natasha Pollard
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 1:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Ashley Mirakian and Georgia World Congress Center Authority Jen Lemaster talked about Look Up Atlanta.

Look Up Atlanta tickets go on sale on May 8 with the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra performance on July 1.

Jen discusses how Look Up Atlanta is one of the largest Metropolitan fireworks shows in the nation and is very unique for Atlanta.

The name Look Up Atlanta was based on how to bring the best of Atlanta to Atlantian.

The thing most excited about this year is signing on five award-winning chefs from the community that will curate a food basket people can order in advance.

