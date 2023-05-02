Positively Georgia
The bike bus creating community for Atlanta kids

The wheels on the bus go round and round in a whole new way for one Georgia elementary school.
By Sawyer Buccy
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 7:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The wheels on the bus go round and round in a whole new way for one Georgia elementary school.

Morris Brandon Elementary teacher Joe Freeman is breaking the cycle of kids getting caught up on their phones by biking to school with them.

He starts the ride around 6:40 a.m., as he weaves through neighborhoods with kids and their parents, joining the ride. It is a way of giving kids a sense of community.

“We are talking about how important it is to get our youth active, to keep them engaged,” he said.

Mr. Freeman’s mission to reach and inspire kids went nationwide.

Since then, Mr. Freeman has been invited to bring Bike Bus to communities in Virginia and Florida.

The next Georgia ride is in September.

