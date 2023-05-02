Positively Georgia
Construction starts on track and field in Centennial Park for inaugural games

Construction has started on a track and field inside of Centennial Olympic Park for the...
Construction has started on a track and field inside of Centennial Olympic Park for the inaugural Adidas Atlanta City Games.(WANF)
By Madeline Montgomery
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 11:37 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Construction has started on a track and field inside Centennial Olympic Park for the inaugural Adidas Atlanta City Games.

This will be the first time the park has had a track since the 1996 Summer Olympics.

The games will host Olympic and elite athletes from around the world. There will also be events for local runners to participate in.

Parts of the park will be closed throughout the week as the track and field are built.

“Of course, Centennial Olympic Park does not have a track inside of it. So, we have to build it. And that’s what we have crews starting to do here today. We have to level it and build it right up the center of the park and then to the sides will be all of the infrastructure,” said Jennie Coakley, the director of events for the Atlanta Track Club.

Events will begin at 8 a.m. on Saturday. Elite athletes will start running at 6 p.m.

