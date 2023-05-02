DeKalb seniors bust a move, flex their competitive muscles at annual Olympics

DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The 34th annual DeKalb County Senior Olympic Games at Exchange Park Intergenerational Recreation Center is underway.

For the next two weeks, seniors will compete in a variety of sports, including horseshoes, golf, track and field, basketball, tennis, swimming, and even dancing. Winners at the local level are competing to participate in the state championship and eventually nationals. More than 120 seniors are participating.

The director of recreational parks and cultural affairs for DeKalb County says you can feel the energy in the room.

“We’ve been down due to the pandemic for a few years. So, you can feel the energy,” said Chuck Ellis, director of recreational parks and cultural affairs. “We have golf, table tennis, track and field, basketball, most anything you could think of.”

According to the CDC, regular physical activity is one of the most important things older adults can do for their health. It can prevent or delay many of the health problems that often come with age.

“I walked for a while. I started going to New Walk. I started dancing, I started volunteering, but dancing really gave me energy. And I’m so thankful,” said Annie Lowe, a senior Olympics participant.

At 76 years old, Greg Kiah has been dancing for the better part of 25 years.

“I do line dancing, Chicago stepping, Detroit ballroom, these are urban dance styles. But you got to find something to do because the body in motion burns more energy, burns more calories, and we consume more than we burn so you have to have something to get those calories off you,” said Greg Kiah.

County officials say the Exchange Park rec center is the first intergenerational center to open in the southeast, and the county recently opened the brand-new Tobie Grant rec center.

“Wellness, connecting our seniors, and we’re now at the first intergenerational in the southeast. 30,000 square foot, $8 million building and this is what seniors do,” said Larry Johnson, DeKalb County Commissioner District 3.

Seniors can learn more about the county’s several community centers and the senior Olympics by visiting their website here.

