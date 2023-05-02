Positively Georgia
Did the body shop do it right? Why post-repair inspections are a great idea

Most customers don't see their vehicle's repairs until the work is completed.
By Harry Samler
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 3:04 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - If you hire a business to paint your home, you don’t need a professional opinion to confirm the crew splattered paint or used the wrong color.

Subpar work is easy to identify because you can see it, and you have the option to be there while the work is being done. If you don’t like the color, or it’s not a match, you can stop the work and make changes.

Auto collision repairs do not allow on-site supervision. There are safety concerns, and if your car is involved in an accident, you must trust the insurance adjuster’s assessment of the damage and hope the repairs are completed correctly.

Most customers don’t see the repairs until the work is completed. If the paint does not match, it’s a red flag there could be more significant issues.

Better Call Harry’s story about a McDonough woman’s Mitsubishi Eclipse shows why hiring a trained professional is an excellent idea when you suspect subpar work.

When Debra Smith’s son wrecked her Mitsubishi Eclipse, they filed a claim and waited eight months for repairs. When the shop completed the work, the owner spotted mismatched paint, a taillight held in place by one screw, and a front bumper that didn’t match.

Smith had a certified master mechanic inspect the work. William Conrad has 25 years of experience and owns Auto Medics in McDonough. Once he got the car up on a lift, he found issues.

“They’re holding the lower bumper literally with a zip tie because there’s no lower structure to mount it to,” Conrad said.

Here are some other findings.

  • “Severe paint runs from poor workmanship.”
  • “The horn is disconnected.”
  • “The bumper has no support. The wheel liner is missing.”

Conrad inspected and found additional damage the insurance adjuster might have missed. His inspection report has given Smith documentation that could be used to justify a new claim.

The collision shop’s owner has agreed to evaluate the work and make necessary repairs.

If there’s something you would like Atlanta News First′s Consumer Investigator Better Call Harry to look into, fill out this submission form.

