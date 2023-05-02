Positively Georgia
Driver arrested behind wheel of $200K Ferrari in DeKalb County

A stolen 2018 Ferrari GTC4 worth $200,000 recovered in DeKalb County.
By Alexandra Parker
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man has been arrested after being caught behind the wheel of a stolen Ferrari worth $200,000.

The “Connect DeKalb System” caught the driver Dec. 28, 2022. The system allows private citizens to register their security cameras with the DeKalb County Police Department and give police the right to request camera footage.

A camera captured a stolen Ferrari GTC4 near the 1000 block of Waldrop Place while police were already patrolling the area. Police saw the car stop and the driver get out of the car.

The driver attempted to run away but was taken into custody.

