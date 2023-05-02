First Alert: Chilly start to what will be a very windy afternoon

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -

While slightly warmer than yesterday, it is still chilly out there with temperatures in the mid 40s to low 50s to kick off the morning.

A First Alert has been issued for today as a heads up it will be another windy day -- in fact a wind advisory will be in effect from noon to 8 PM for all of North Georgia.

Winds will be sustained anywhere between 15-25 mph and could gust upwards of 35 mph through the afternoon.

Otherwise, it’ll be another mostly sunny and comfortable day with temperatures climbing into the mid to upper 60s.

Keep the jackets handy as our mornings will be in the low to mid 40s through Thursday morning.

Our pleasant weather will continue through most of the week with highs back in the 70s by Thursday.

Small rain chances return Friday through the next Monday, but it won’ be enough for you to need to cancel any outdoor plans.

Expect temperatures to gradually warm through the weekend as well with highs back in the upper 70s near 80 by Saturday.

