First Alert: Wind Advisory this evening, More sunshine tomorrow

A Wind Advisory is in effect until 8pm this evening.
By Patrick Pete
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 5:29 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -

A Wind Advisory is in effect for a few more hours this afternoon-- as winds are gusting up to 40mph this evening. On top of that, dewpoints are in the 30s across our area-- which means humidity is low (the air is very dry). The combination of these to metrics has lead the National Weather Service to issue a Red Flag Warning through 8pm-- which means IF you are burning anything outdoors you should exercise extreme caution. Winds will decrease a little this evening, but will remain breezy -- gusting up to 20mph at times. Another chilly evening on tap for us across north Georgia with temperatures tonight dropping into the mid to upper 40s.

Grab the jackets for the morning commute!
Grab the jackets for the morning commute!

While winds will not reach wind advisory criteria Wednesday, I do expect for winds to gust 20 -30 mph across our area. After a chilly morning temperatures will eventually climb into the lower 70s. The forecast will gradually get warmer through the rest of the work week, but rain chances will begin increasing on Friday, with at least a chance for a shower in the forecast through the beginning of next week. Right now, it appears that Saturday will be the best chance for scattered rain.

Unseasonably cool temperatures linger
Unseasonably cool temperatures linger

Temperatures will climb into the upper 70s/lower 80s early next week.

Temperatures gradually increase
Temperatures gradually increase

