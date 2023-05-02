First Alert: Wind Advisory this evening, More sunshine tomorrow

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -

A Wind Advisory is in effect for a few more hours this afternoon-- as winds are gusting up to 40mph this evening. On top of that, dewpoints are in the 30s across our area-- which means humidity is low (the air is very dry). The combination of these to metrics has lead the National Weather Service to issue a Red Flag Warning through 8pm-- which means IF you are burning anything outdoors you should exercise extreme caution. Winds will decrease a little this evening, but will remain breezy -- gusting up to 20mph at times. Another chilly evening on tap for us across north Georgia with temperatures tonight dropping into the mid to upper 40s.

While winds will not reach wind advisory criteria Wednesday, I do expect for winds to gust 20 -30 mph across our area. After a chilly morning temperatures will eventually climb into the lower 70s. The forecast will gradually get warmer through the rest of the work week, but rain chances will begin increasing on Friday, with at least a chance for a shower in the forecast through the beginning of next week. Right now, it appears that Saturday will be the best chance for scattered rain.

Temperatures will climb into the upper 70s/lower 80s early next week.

