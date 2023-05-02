Georgia could see financial impact from writer’s strike

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Television and movie writers declared that they will launch a strike for the first time in 15 years.

The Writers Guild of America said that its 11,500 unionized screenwriters will head to the picket lines Tuesday morning. Negotiations between studios and the writers, which began in March, failed to reach a new contract before the writers’ current deal expired just after midnight Tuesday. All script writing is to immediately cease, the guild informed its members.

Atlanta is considered the center of the Georgia film industry with massive studios popping up across the area, but diverse backdrops draw crews to Thomasville, Savannah, and Macon. Those cities could also feel the impact of the strike.

Tiffany FitzHenry is a producer and writer. She is not one of the less than 40 writers in Georgia enrolled in the Writer’s Guild of America.

“It’s a balancing act because there are a lot of people in the film industry but you don’t have much without the writing. In terms of stopping production, it’s going to be a matter of certain series, most aren’t written here, some film here, so it will slow down certain things,” said FitzHenry.

FitzHenry just wrapped a film in Macon, Georgia. Aaron Buzza with the Macon Film Commission says their city collects roughly $4 to $6 million per year. The money crews spend in town helped keep mom-and-pop shops alive during the pandemic.

“They were putting money into a dry cleaner that was doing laundry service for the crew of 200 people. maybe that dry cleaner was able to keep people on at a tough time that they wouldn’t have otherwise,” said Buzza.

The $4.4 billion industry in Georgia employs makeup artists, videographers, actors, set builders, and more. The Georgia Film Office estimates more than 800 movies, episodes, and productions were filmed in Georgia in a year-long span.

Savannah alone brings in $210 million. “It is our hope that both parties can come back to the negotiating table soon and come to an agreement,” said Savannah Economic Development Authority President and CEO Trip Tollison. “As always, the Savannah Regional Film Commission will continue to do our job of marketing the Savannah region as the best place for film and television production.”

